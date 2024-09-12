Referee for NLD 2024 announced- Same ref who was in charge of Chelsea GW3 fixture

The referee for this weekend’s marquee North London derby has been announced as Australia’s Jarred Gillett. The 37-year-old was in charge of the Chelsea v Crystal Palace game (GW3) before the international break (it ended in a 1-1 draw), and somewhat interestingly, has already refereed the Gunners this season- he was the man with the whistle for their season opener against Wolves (2-0 win for AFC). He was also the referee for the Community Shield curtain raiser between Man Utd and City (which was won on penalties by MCFC)

Spurs record under Jarred Gillett going into 2024/25 NLD v Arsenal

Going into this fixture, Spurs have a 50% win rate (4 wins and 4 losses from 8 games) under Gillett.

Spurs 2-1 Burnley (2023/24)

Spurs 2-1 Luton (2023/24)

Brighton 4-2 Spurs (2023/24)

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs (2023/24)

Spurs 1-3 Brentford (2022/23)

Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (2022/23)

Spurs 3-0 Norwich (2021/22)

Colchester 4-3 Spurs pens (2019/20 League Cup)

Arsenal record under Gillett ahead of North London derby

With 5 wins and 2 losses from 7 games, AFC have a better record under Gillett than THFC currently.

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves (2024/25)

Burnley 0-5 Arsenal (2023/24)

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal (2023/24)

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton (Cup 2022/23)

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (2022/23)

Arsenal 3-0 Southampton (2021/22)

Arsenal 3-0 Wimbledon (Cup 2021/22)

Arsenal have some injury worries going into this GW4 clash, particularly in midfield where Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are unavailable. Rice picked up an unfortunate red card in GW3 against Brighton while skipper Odegaard was injured on international duty with Norway.

The duo are among 4 AFC players in the running for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.