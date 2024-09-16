Tottenham vs Arsenal FC Timeline 2024- Big Solanke chance, Sterling debut & other key moments from NLD 24-25

Mikel Arteta became the first Arsenal manager since George Graham in 1988 to register three consecutive away wins at Tottenham as the Gunners beat their bitter rivals 1-0 in the 196th North London derby between the two teams on Sunday afternoon. Here is a look at the Spurs v Arsenal FC timeline- all key moments from the game.

5th minute– Dejan Kulusevski has the first shot of the game, and it is parried away by Arsenal keeper David Raya, in goal for the Gunners on his 29th birthday.

14th minute– A very decent chance for Spurs striker Dominic Solanke, who is in about 10 yards of space, but he takes too much time to get his shot away, and William Saliba arrives to deny him.

15th minute– First yellow card of NLD 2024, and it goes to Saliba for delaying a restart.

19th minute- A good chance for Martinelli, who should’ve perhaps passed across the face of goal to Saka, but he goes himself and it’s not the best of efforts from the Brazilian.

29th minute– Fantastic header from Solanke has Raya scrambling, but it just about goes wide.

36th minute– Jurrien Timber and Pedro Porro make contact in somewhat controversial circumstances. Timber gets a yellow, and VAR doesn’t upgrade it, despite the protests of Spurs fans.

Half time– Referee Jarred Gillett has given SEVEN yellow cards by half time- a record for the joint-most YC’s in the first half of Premier League football.

64th minute- Gabriel Magalhaes nods home from a corner. Spurs fans think it should be disallowed because Gabriel appeared to push Romero in the back in the buildup, but the goal stands.

68th minute Substitutions for Tottenham- Odobert on; Johnson off | Sarr on; Bentancur off

80th minute– Raheem Sterling makes Arsenal debut as sub for Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus replaced Trossard.

Spurs also bring on Timo Werner for Maddison

86th minute– Teenager Ethan Nwaneri replaces the limping Bukayo Saka for Arsenal

Full time– Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal. Thankfully only one yellow in the second half, and it doesn’t overtake the record for most yellows from the Bournemouth Chelsea game (Anthony Taylor ref in that fixture)

Yellow cards for Spurs against Arsenal: Vicario, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Kulusevski

Yellow cards for Arsenal: Timber, Saliba, Jorginho

Click here to see official starting lineups & playing XI nationality for THFC 0-1 AFC.