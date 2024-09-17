Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim Player Ratings 2024 | Adeyemi stars, Beck struggles BVB-FCH 4-2

Here is a look at the Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim 4-2 player ratings from the big German media outlets. Karim Adeyemi scored a brace for BVB and was the star of the show at the Signal Iduna Arena while Adrian Beck struggled for FCH.

Bild player ratings Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim September 2024

(Note-German rating system- 1 very good; 6 very bad)

Adeyemi got the perfect 1 from Bild. The Heidenheim ratings were mostly 4’s, with the exception of Pieringer (3) and Beck (5)

Kicker player ratings Dortmund 4 FCH 2

Nobody got a perfect 1 in Kicker’s ratings, with Adeyemi coming the closest with a 1.5. Beck here got a 5.5- very close to the worst possible 6 rating.

Heidenheimer Zeitung FCH player ratings vs BVB 2024/25

The local Heidenheimer Zeitung paper thought goalkeeper Kevin Muller was FCH’s best player on the day with a 2.5 (Kicker and Bild both gave the GK a 4 rating)

Dortmund’s next game is in the UCL against Club Brugge.