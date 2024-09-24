Premier League Team of the Week GW5 (24/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW Round 5

Here is a look at the EPL Team of the Week for Match Day 5 from Troy Deeney at the BBC and Alan Shearer from the Premier League.

Only one team won away from home, and that was Chelsea in the early Saturday kickoff against neighbours West Ham. Five of the ten fixtures this week ended in draws, including a 0-0 between Crystal Palace and Manchester United that was the only one not to produce a goal.

Deeney Team of the Week MD5 2024-2025 season

Onana (GK- Man Utd)

Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), Konsa (Aston Villa), Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori (both Arsenal)

Morsy (Ipswich), Dibling (Southampton), Maddison (Tottenham)

Diaz (Liverpool), Jackson (Chelsea), N’Diaye (Everton)

Manager of the Week: Arteta (Arsenal)

Shearer TOTW Round 5 24-25 season

Raya (GK- Arsenal)

Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)

Maddison (Tottenham), Caicedo (Chelsea), Gravenberch (Liverpool), Rogers (Aston Villa)

Dibling (Southampton), Jackson (Chelsea), Diaz (Liverpool)

Manager of the Week: Maresca (Chelsea)

Arsenal’s Gabriel is the only player who appeared in the GW4 Team of the Week to retain his spot in Round 5.

The common players in Deeney and Shearer’s TOTW for MD5 are Gabriel, Alexander Arnold, Maddison (he scored as Spurs beat Brentford 3-1), Dibling, Jackson and Diaz.