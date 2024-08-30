Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions- Pundits Lawro, Shearer, Merson back Gunners to win

The first Premier League game in GW3 this weekend sees Arsenal host Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Both sides are unbeaten as on GW2, and will be looking to maintain their 100% record. Here is what the pundits feel.

Paul Merson

Merson thinks a win is an “absolute necessity” for the Gunners, and thought they nicked a win off Villa last weekend, with AVFC being the better side in the second half.

Merson adds that while Hurzeler has made a dream start to his life as BHAFC Albion and that his side will make it tough for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s men will have “just enough” to come away with all three points. Has gone for a 2-1 Arsenal win.

Chris Sutton

At the BBC, Sutton thinks Arsenal’s GW2 victory was a “bit of a statement” because Villa had done a home and away league double over them in 23/24.

Adds that Brighton are “brave” and “will back themselves” but Arsenal, with home advantage, should win 2-0.

Alan Shearer

Shearer terms this game as “exciting” and “tough to call”. Says Brighton ripped Everton to shreds and were very impressive in beating Manchester United, but reckons Arsenal will win as they “will have too much for Brighton in the end”

Mark Lawrenson

Unlike Shearer, Lawro has noticed weaknesses in the way Brighton beat Everton and United, saying that both results could’ve easily gone the other way.

Has confidently backed Arsenal to win 2-0 and keep a clean sheet.

Summary of predictions for Arsenal v Brighton 2024

Merson: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

Sutton: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Shearer: Arsenal to win

Lawro: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

The Gunners haven’t lost a game in the last three seasons under Chris Kavanagh, who will ref this game.