New Champions League format draw- Whom will the Premier League clubs be facing in the group stage?

The Champions League returns this year with a radically different format, one that sees each team play EIGHT group games. The 8 will be split into four home games and four away ones, but you don’t play the same team home and away- instead there are 8 different group opponents.

The group stage in 24/25 has 36 teams this year (up from 32 in previous years), and the table will be one big, combined log. Teams that finish 1-8 will directly progress to the knockout stages, while 9-24 will face each other in a playoff. 25-36 will be eliminated from Europe altogether (no EL for them)

Premier League opponents in UCL this year (2024/2025)

Man City (Home): Inter, Brugge, Feyenoord, Sparta

Man City (Away): PSG, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Slovan Bratislava

Liverpool (Home): Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Lille, Bologna

Liverpool (Away): Leipzig, AC Milan, PSV, Girona

Arsenal (Home): PSG, Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco

Arsenal (Away): Inter, Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Girona

Liverpool appear to have the toughest draw on paper, although City have some tricky fixtures away from home. Arsenal have a very winnable fixture list.

England’s fourth representative at this tournament are Aston Villa, and here are their GS opponents

AVFC (Home): Bayern, Juventus, Celtic, Bologna

AVFC (Away): Leipzig, Brugge, Young Boys, Monaco

Villa will host Bayern, Juve and Celtic at home- some very nice fixtures for Unai Emery’s side.

England’s other representatives in European club competition this season are Spurs and Man Utd (Europa League) and Chelsea (Conference League)