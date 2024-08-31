“Make your choice” Words/Message on Sterling Hoodie Jacket at Brighton game 2024

New Arsenal signing Raheem Sterling had some interesting words written on his hoodie jacket as he sat in the stands watching the Gunners take on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium earlier today (on August 31, 2024)

The words inscribed on Sterling’s jacket were “Make your choice; embrace the changes to come” (see pic below)

Sterling sealed a deadline day loan switch to the Gunners from Chelsea.

Arsenal were strong favourites for the Brighton clash according to pundits– both teams were unbeaten going into GW3.

Sterling was forced to look at other options after being told by new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca that he wasn’t part of his plans at Stamford Bridge. Maresca played Mudryk and Madueke as his wing options in Chelsea’s last game, with Cole Palmer being used in a more central role.

The forward was heavily linked with Manchester United earlier in the summer window, but eventually ended up joining the Gunners. Apart from Chelsea, he has also previously represented Liverpool and Manchester City in his career. The Blues had purchased him for £50m from City in 2022 and Sterling was a first team regular last season, making over 40 appearances across all competitions for the London outfit.