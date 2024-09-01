Lawro, Merson, Shearer & Co predictions for Man Utd vs Liverpool- What do the pundits think?

The Dutch manager derby between Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag takes place later this afternoon at Old Trafford as Manchester United host arch rivals Liverpool. The Reds are the only team left in the table not to have conceded a goal after Arsenal let in one against Brighton yesterday.

Here is what the big pundits have predicted for this GW3 clash.

Paul Merson

Merson says Man Utd were decent but unlucky against Brighton. Adds that Liverpool have started well under Slot and have done some excellent business in acquiring Chiesa, who according to him would be worth “£40m if he was English”

Thinks there’ll be plenty of goals in this clash and has gone for a 2-2 draw.

Merson also thinks it’ll be a “routine win” for Chelsea in their London derby clash against Palace on the same day and has tipped them to win 3-0.

Alan Shearer

Shearer says United often “produce their best performances against the big hitters”, and says this game against Liverpool could be one of them. Thinks United must avoid defensive lapses that proved to be their undoing against Brighton, and has gone for a draw with both teams scoring.

For the Chelsea-Palace game, Shearer reckons CFC will be full of confidence after thrashing Wolves last weekend, and that should mean a home win for the Blues.

Chris Sutton

Sutton says United somehow got the better of Liverpool a couple of times last season, most notably in the FA Cup but thinks Liverpool should edge this 2-1.

For the CFC game, he thinks Chelsea’s “tails are up” and has backed them to win 2-1 too.

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says United’s record against Liverpool “isn’t as good as it once was” and has backed the Reds to win 2-1, with Mo Salah scoring.