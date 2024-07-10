How did Saliba, Cucurella & others fare- L’Equipe, Bild Marca Player Ratings Spain vs France Euro 2024

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Spain vs France (Attendance 62,042) from the big European papers. We’ve got player ratings from Spanish, French and German ones.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain v France semi final Euro 2024

French newspaper L’Equipe had Arsenal defender William Saliba as the best France player v Spain, and by some margin. Saliba got a 6 while their team rating was 3.6. Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella also got a 6, while Man City midfielder Rodri was given a 7.

The best player on either side, according to L’Equipe, was Lamine Yamal (8/10; the worst player was Theo Hernandez (2/10 rating)

Bild player ratings Spain 2-1 France July 9, 2024

German rating system (1 very good; 6 very bad)

Yamal was again the pick of the players with a 1 rating while Rodri got a 2.

No French player got above 3- Saliba was one of a few with that rating.

Marca player ratings Spain 2 France 1 Euro semifinal

On to Spanish newspaper Marca, and Saliba was among a handful of French players who got 2 stars. Rodri and Cucurella also got 2 stars. The only players to get 3 were Laporte and Yamal.

Diario AS player ratings Spain-France 2-1

In comparison to Marca, AS were a little more generous with their 3 stars for the Spanish players, hut they also thought Hernandez and Tchouameni weren’t even worthy of a rating.

Nice Matin French player ratings v Espana Euro

Saliba again received the joint highest rating for French players here in the Nice Matin paper- he got a 6.

The paper was very unhappy with coach Didier Deschamps, giving him a manager rating of 3/10.