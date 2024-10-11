How did Nkunku, Saliba fare? L’Equipe & Le Figaro player ratings Israel vs France 1-4 October 2024

Here is a look at the player ratings for Israel vs France (crowd attendance of 2,226) from their Nations League clash in October 2024. Les Bleus lined up the exact same way that was predicted before the match, and here are the player ratings for that clash from well known French newspaper L’Equipe.

Israel 1 (Gandelman 24′) France 4 (Camavinga 6′, Nkunku 28′, Guendouzi 87′, Barcola 89′)

L’Equipe player ratings Israel France 1-4

As a team, L’Equipe was disappointed with Les Bleus’ performance, giving them a team rating of 4.8/10 (Israel got a 4.2/10) despite the French running out eventual 4-1 winners.

Chelsea’s Nkunku was considered the best of the four attacking players France fielded (Dembele, Olise, Nkunku and Kolo Muani), and was given a 6/10.

It wasn’t a great evening for William Saliba though- L’Equipe gave him a 4/10, the lowest of the French backline. His centre-back partner- Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, got a 5/10, as did wing backs Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez.

Aurelien Tchouameni got a 6/10 in his first game as national team captain. His midfield partner Camavinga was France’s best player in L’Equipe’s books with a 7/10. Bayern’s Michael Olise was the worst, with a 3/10. The lowest across both teams was a 2/10 for Israel goalkeeper Omri Glazer.

For comparison, here are also Le Figaro’s player ratings for the Israel-France game

Maignan (GK) 4

Kounde 4, Konate 5, Saliba 4, Hernandez 6

Tchouameni 5, Camavinga 6

Dembele 4, Olise 3, Nkunku 7

Kolo Muani 5.5