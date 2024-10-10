Nkunku, Saliba to start? Possible France playing XI vs Israel according to French press

Here is a look at how the French media expects Les Bleus to line up in their Nations League game against Israel tonight. France will be without the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot and N’Golo Kante for this clash, and coach Didier Deschamps has chosen to appoint Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni as captain.

L’Equipe thinks that Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku will start on the left side in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with former Crystal Palace (and now Bayern) star Michael Olise in the centre and Ousmane Dembele on the right.

Arsenal’s William Saliba is expected to partner Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence, with Barca’s Jules Kounde at right back and Theo Hernandez on the left.

Nkunku has mostly been restricted to appearances off the bench for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, with Blues coach Enzo Maresca opting to play Nicolas Jackson upfront and the trio of Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke behind the Spaniard.

Tchouameni will have Real Madrid team mate Eduardo Camavinga for company in the centre.

France have 3 points from their two UNL clashes in Group A2 so far, while Israel are yet to pick up a point. Les Bleus will also play Belgium in Brussels later this month.