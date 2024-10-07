Premier League Table after 7 Games 2024-2025 | Top 4 same as last week; Man Utd slip further

Here is a look at the Premier League table after Week 7 (seven rounds of fixtures in the 2024/25 season). These are also the PL standings just before the October 2024 international break.

See Premier League table after Week 6 for comparison (2024/25 season)

The top four- Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea, remain unchanged. City and Arsenal are yet to lose a game, while LFC are yet to draw one.

Liverpool were the only team to win away from home in MW7 (see results below)

Man Utd have slipped to 14th, and bottom of the table WWFC have scored more goals than the Red Devils.

PL table after Week 7 24/25 season

Two games ended goalless this week- Everton v Newcastle and Villa v Man Utd.

Results for Week 7 in the Premiership (2024/25 season)

Four teams- Palace, Southampton, Wolves and Ipswich, are still searching for their first win of the season.

West Ham’s triumph over ITFC was a welcome one for Hammers fans and took them to 12th in the table.

Brighton were the big movers in this match week- their 3-2 shock win over Spurs has lifted them to 6th in the league standings. (they were 9th last week)