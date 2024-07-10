xG stats France vs Spain Euro 2024 Semifinal | Only 1 shot for Espana in second half

Click here for xG stats Spain vs England Euro 2024 final

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for France vs Spain from their Euro 2024 semifinal. The star of the show was Lamine Yamal, as shown in these player ratings for the game from the newspapers– his marvellous strike started Spain’s comeback.

xG France 0.81-0.49 Spain shots map (Actual score FRA 1-2 ESP)

1-0 Kolo Muani header goal vs Spain xG 0.26

1-1 Lamine Yamal goal vs France xG 0.03

1-2 Dani Olmo goal vs France xG 0.09

Spain had only one shot after the interval– one from Lamine Yamal in the 81st minute. In fact, 3 of Spain’s 6 shots in the full game were taken by Yamal (his goal plus ones in the 40th and 81st minutes). Two shots went to Fabian Ruiz (5th minute header and 36th minute shot)

France had only 3 shots in the first half (two to Mbappe- both blocked) and the Kolo Muani goal.

They had some chances after the interval- not very high on xG, but decent-ish chances. They primarily went to

Hernandez 76th minute (over the bar; unmarked on edge of area), Mbappe 86th minute, Tchouameni (53rd minute header) and Upamecano (63rd minute header)

France’s overall 9 shots breakdown- Mbappe 4; Tchouameni, Greizmann, Upamecano, Hernandez and Kolo Muani 1 each.

Spain vs France 2-1 Match Stats for comparison

(Spain stats on left; French on right)

Only 5 shots on target between both teams here. Spain had more possession and passes, as you’d expect; France with more shots.