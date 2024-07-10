Shot Power, xG value & RPS- the stats behind Lamine Yamal goal vs France at Euro 2024

Click here for shot power stats of Xavi Simons great goal v England for Holland in the other semifinal

The Lamine Yamal goal vs France, taken from a distance of 25 metres, had a speed/shot power of 102 km/h, as recorded by the official TV broadcaster stats. The Yamal goal for Spain had a xG of just 0.03 and made him the youngest ever scorer at a Euros (he was 16 at the time of the game)

It had a RPS of 6, and it spearheaded Spain’s comeback after they had fallen to an early Kolo Muani goal. Not surprisingly, Yamal topped the Spain France player ratings