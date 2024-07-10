Shot Power, xG value & RPS- the stats behind Lamine Yamal goal vs France at Euro 2024

The Lamine Yamal goal vs France, taken from a distance of 25 metres, had a speed/shot power of 102 km/h, as recorded by the official TV broadcaster stats. The Yamal goal for Spain had a xG of just 0.03 and made him the youngest ever scorer at a Euros (he was 16 at the time of the game)

It had a RPS of 6, and it spearheaded Spain’s comeback after they had fallen to an early Kolo Muani goal. Not surprisingly, Yamal topped the Spain France player ratings

Lamine Yamal goal vs France Euro 2024

