116 km/h- Shot power of Xavi Simons goal vs England after dispossessing Declan Rice in Euro 2024 SF

Xavi Simons’ goal against England in their Euro 2024 semifinal had a shot power of 116 km/h, as shown by the official broadcasters on TV. Simons’ goal put the Netherlands 1-0 up in the 7th minute- a powerful effort that Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford got a hand to, but was simply unable to stop from going into the back of the net.

Simons’ goal came from around 21 meters out and had a xG of 0.04 (Yamal’s goal was from 25m out and had slightly lesser speed than Simons’ one)

However, Yamal’s goal had a spin of 6 (RPS), but that value was 1 for Simons’ strike (see above)

Simons dispossessed Arsenal’s Declan Rice in midfield- not many folks manage to do so, before unleashing his thunderbolt. It was his second international goal for the Netherlands and meant that Gareth Southgate’s England had conceded first in each of their knockout games at these Euros (v Slovakia, v Switzerland and now Holland)

(Simons takes the ball off Rice in the centre of the park en route to his goal)

England however managed an equaliser soon after following a controversial penalty for a Denzel Dumfries foul on Harry Kane; one that the latter dispatched into the bottom corner.

Simons has been linked with several Premier League clubs in this window- Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd key among them.