xG England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 Attendance 60,926 | Expected Goals Stats ENG 2-1 NED

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for England v Holland (Attendance 60,926 in Dortmund). The Netherlands took the lead through a powerful Xavi Simons shot, but a penalty for Harry Kane and a late Ollie Watkins goal saw England book their spot in the final.

xG England 1.27-0.50 Netherlands shots map (Actual score ENG 2-1 NED)

0-1 Simons goal England xG 0.04

1-1 Kane penalty goal vs Netherlands xG 0.80

2-1 Watkins goal vs Netherlands xG 0.07

Netherlands vs England Match Stats for comparison

(NED stats on left; England on right)