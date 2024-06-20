xG England vs Denmark Euro 2024 Attendance 46,177 Frankfurt | Expected Goals Stats Possession Shots

Here is a look at the England Denmark xG from their Euro 2024 game on 20 June, 2024 (Crowd attendance of 46,177 in Frankfurt). The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

xG England 1.24-0.56 Denmark shots map (Actual score ENG 1-1 DEN)

1-0 Kane goal vs Denmark xG 0.70

1-1 Hjulmand goal vs England xG 0.02

Very few clear-cut opportunities that were high on xG, and Denmark’s goal was another outside the box screamer.

Denmark vs England 1-1 Match Stats for comparison

(Danish stats on left; England on right)

Both possession and shots marginally in favour of Denmark.