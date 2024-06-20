xG England vs Denmark Euro 2024 Attendance 46,177 Frankfurt | Expected Goals Stats Possession Shots

Here is a look at the England Denmark xG from their Euro 2024 game on 20 June, 2024 (Crowd attendance of 46,177 in Frankfurt). The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
xG England 1.24-0.56 Denmark shots map (Actual score ENG 1-1 DEN)
1-0 Kane goal vs Denmark xG 0.70
1-1 Hjulmand goal vs England xG 0.02
Very few clear-cut opportunities that were high on xG, and Denmark’s goal was another outside the box screamer.
Denmark vs England 1-1 Match Stats for comparison
(Danish stats on left; England on right)
Both possession and shots marginally in favour of Denmark.