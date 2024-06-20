Stimac list of all games as India coach | Igor Stimac India football manager record

Here is a look at the list of all games managed by Igor Stimac as India coach. He took over as manager in 2019 and was in charge till 2024 when failure to qualify for the next round of the World Cup saw him get sacked.

Stimac record as India manager & all matches managed (2019 till 2024)

Managed 53– Won 19, Drew 14, Lost 20 (Win Percentage of 35.85%)

Stimac’s first four games saw them lose 3-1 to Curacao, beat Thailand 1-0 (first win under him) and score two goals each in 4-2 and 5-2 losses to regional giants Tajikistan and North Korea.

Stimac first match as India manager?

Stimac’s first game as India manager was a 3-1 loss to Curacao in 2019

Stimac last match as India manager?

Stimac’s last game as India coach in 2024 saw them lose 2-1 to Qatar