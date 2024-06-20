European Newspaper Player Ratings Germany 2-0 Hungary- Havertz, Tah, Szoboszlai & others

Here is a look at the European paper player ratings for Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024. Germany won the game 2-0 to book their spot in the last 16.

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs Hungary 2-0

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was Germany’s poorest player on the evening according to French paper L’Equipe, who gave him a 5/10. They liked the performance of defender Jonathan Tah, who has been linked recently with Chelsea- he got a 8/10. Jamal Musiala also got a 8, while Liverpool medio Szoboszlai got a 4.

Bild player ratings Germany v Hungary Euro 2024

(German rating system- 1 very good, 6 very bad)

Goal scorers Musiala and Gundogan were Germany’s best players on the evening according to Bild, with both getting a 1. Havertz got a 3, as did Szoboszlai. A bunch of Hungarian players- Schafer, Bolla, Orban and Dardai got 5, the worst on the evening according to the German newspaper.

Marca player ratings Germany 2 Hungary 0

Only two Hungarians got more than 1 star in Spanish newspaper Marca’s player ratings, and Szoboszlai was one of them. Tah, Kroos, Musiala and Gundogan all got 2 stars for Germany, but there was no performance in the host side that warranted 3 stars in Marca’s eyes.

Germany will now face Switzerland in their final group game while Hungary will square off against Scotland.