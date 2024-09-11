How did Havertz, de Ligt fare? Bild newspaper player ratings for Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Here is a look at the player ratings for Netherlands vs Germany in the Nations League on 10 September 2024 from well known German newspaper Bild and Abendzeitung Munchen. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
With Nicklas Fullkrug unavailable through injury, Germany started Undav. The Dutch had a strong Premier League core (Verbruggen, de Ligt, van Dijk, Ake, Gravenberch, Gakpo) although another potential starter (Zirkzee) didn’t feature as Koeman opted to give Ajax’s Brobbey a start upfront.
Bild player ratings Netherlands vs Germany football September 2024
Note- German rating system (6 very bad, 1 very good)
Bild thought Man Utd defender De Ligt was the worst player on the Holland side, giving him a 5 player rating. The Liverpool trio of Gravenberch, Van Dijk and Gakpo (all played the full 90) were given a 3 while Ake got a 4.
Havertz was also given a 4, with the best German player ratings reserved for Undav, Wirtz and Kimmich.
No player on either side got the best 1 player rating. Bild were also unhappy with the performance of referee Massa, giving him a 5 rating.
Abendzeitung Munchen Germany player ratings vs Netherlands 2024
Interestingly, they didn’t think Wirtz had a great game (rating 4 as compared to Bild’s 2)
Ter Stegen 3
Kimmich 2, Tah 5, Schlotterbeck 4, Raum 3
Andrich 4, Gross 4
Musiala 3, Havertz 4, Wirtz 4
Undav 3