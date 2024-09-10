No Zirzkee, Havertz to start upfront? Bild newspaper predicted lineup for Netherlands vs Germany 2024

Germany take on the Netherlands in what promises to be a blockbuster Nations League clash later this evening, and here are the predicted lineups for NED v GER from well known German sports newspaper Bild.

Both teams scored five goals in their previous UNL fixtures- Germany put five past Hungary with Wirtz and Musiala influential while the Dutch beat Bosnia 5-2.

Bild predicted lineup for Holland vs Germany September 2024

The Dutch are expected to lineup with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Manchester United’s Matthijs de Ligt in the centre of defence. De Ligt’s United team mate- Joshua Zirzkee, is however not expected to feature in this game, with Ajax’s Brian Brobbey likely to start upfront. Zirzkee started against Bosnia, but Koeman has indicated in the Dutch media that he wants to see what Brobbey can do against Germany.

There are also other Premier League based players in the Netherlands XI- Nathan Ake (Man City) and the Liverpool duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Germany are sweating on the fitness of West Ham striker Nicklas Fullkrug. Die Mannschaft played him upfront and Havertz behind against Hungary, but should Fullkrug not be fit, Bild expects Havertz to play as a striker, with Stuttgart’s Chris Fuhrich potentially coming into the XI.