Saliba only defender from Italy game to keep his place? Predicted newspaper lineup for France Belgium 2024

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for France v Belgium tonight in the Nations League (September 9, 2024). France are coming off a 3-1 loss to Italy in their previous game and well known French paper L’Equipe reckons there’ll be plenty of changes from Didier Deschamps, with Arsenal centre-back William Saliba expected to be the only defender from the previous game to keep his place.

France went with a Hernandez-Saliba-Konate-Clauss backline against Italy and L’Equipe think they’ll go with Digne-Saliba-Upamecano-Kounde for this clash against Belgium in Lyon.

L’Equipe predicted lineup for France vs Belgium September 9, 2024

Michael Olise made his debut on the right wing against Italy, and L’Equipe think he’ll play a more central role against Belgium, just behind Marcus Thuram. Olise moved from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Het Niewusblad expected lineup France Belgium

Here’s how Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad has as their possible starting XI for Les Bleus and Les Diables Rouges.

Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in their first group game, with Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne scoring a brace for them. Youri Tielemans was also on the scoresheet in Debrecen, with Timothy Castagne scoring an own goal as well.

France beat Belgium 1-0 when the two teams met at Euro 2024.