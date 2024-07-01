xG France Belgium Euro 2024 Round of 16 | Expected Goals Stats FRA vs BEL Attendance 46,810

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from France vs Belgium (Crowd attendance of 46,810) in their Round of 16 Euro 2024 clash on July 1.

xG France 0.93-0.24 Belgium shots map (Actual score FRA 1-0 BEL)

1-0 Vertonghen own goal (no xG value for an own goal- deflected off Kolo Muani’s shot)

Belgium had just five shots in the entire game (and only one shot in the first half). Their five shots were Carrasco (27′ and 61′, both blocked), Lukaku 71′, De Bruyne 83′ and Theate’s long range one (90′)

France vs Belgium 1-0 Match Stats for comparison

(FRA stats on left; Belgium on right)

France had 19 shots to Belgium’s 5, and more possession.