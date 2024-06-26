L’Equipe Bild AS Dnevnik European Newspaper Player Ratings England vs Slovenia Euro 2024

Here is a look at the England vs Slovenia player ratings at Euro 2024 from the big European newspapers. We’ve got ratings from French, German, Spanish and Slovenian newspapers following a drab 0-0 result that saw the Three Lions finish top of their group.

L’Equipe player ratings Eng vs SVN Euro 2024

The French newspaper had Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker as England’s worst players on the evening (3/10 rating), and had Pickford, Rice and Kane as their best (6/10).

Slovenian centre back Drkusik was the highest rated player on either side (7/10), with the Slovenians also getting a better average team rating than England.

Bild player ratings England 0-0 Slovenia Euro 2024

(German rating system 1 very good; 6 very bad)

Declan Rice was the pick of the England players in Bild’s eyes- he got a 3 while the others mostly got a 4 and a 5. The German paper was also impressed with the Slovenian defence, with a troika of defenders getting a 2 rating.

Diario AS player ratings England-Slovenia 0-0

On to Spanish newspaper AS, who thought Bellingham and Gallagher didn’t deserve to be rated. They had Guehi and Foden as England’s best players, but none of the Three Lions got three stars, but two Slovenian players got that rating.

Dnevnik Slovenia paper player ratings England v SVN

Like the other papers, the Slovenian newspaper liked Drkusic and Bijol’s performances (8 rating), but were also impressed by Oblak in goal. No one on the England side got more than 6.5 from them though.