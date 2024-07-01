L’Equipe Bild Diario AS Player Ratings England vs Slovakia Euro 2024- European Newspaper Overview

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings following England’s last ditch escape against Slovakia in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash. We’ve got player ratings from French, German and Spanish sports papers below.

L’Equipe player ratings England 2-1 Slovakia Euro 2024

L’Equipe thought Kyle Walker was England’s worst player (3/10) rating followed by fellow defenders John Stones and Kieran Trippier (4/10 rating). Nobody on the England side got more than 6/10, and they thought the Slovakian starting XI was better as a team (average rating of 5.4) as compared to England (average team rating 5.1/10)

Goal scorer Schranz and midfielder Lobotoka both got 7/10 on the Slovakian side, as did the referee for the game.

Bild player ratings England-Slovakia 2-1

(German rating system 6 very bad, 1 very good)

On to German paper Bild, who thought Foden was the worst England player on show (5 rating). They had Jude Bellingham as the best (2) followed by Kane and Rice (3)

Diario AS player ratings England 2 Slovakia 1

Finally we have Spanish paper AS, who thought Walker and Trippier both didn’t even merit a rating. Interestingly they thought the same of Skriniar and Pekarik on the Slovakian side. No player on either side got 3 stars, with a handful- goal scorers Bellingham and Kane included, getting two stars.