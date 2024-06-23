O Jogo Bild Sabah L’Equipe player ratings Turkey 0-3 Portugal Euro 2024 | European Newspaper overview

Here is a look at the European paper player ratings for Turkey vs Portugal at Euro 2024 (Attendance 61,047 in Dortmund). We’ve got player ratings from Portuguese, Turkish, French, German and Spanish newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024

Akaydin was the worst Turkey player according to French paper L’Equipe (2/10 rating), while it was Rafael Leao on the Portuguese side for them. The best on both sides were Akturkoglu (5/10) and Pepe (8/10)

Chelsea target Diogo Costa got a 7/10.

Turkey vs Portugal 2024 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings Turkey 0 Portugal 3

AS thought half of the Turkish side, including keeper Bayindir and Kokcu, didn’t deserve a player rating for their performance against Portugal. Veteran defender Pepe was the only Portuguese player to get 3 stars in their ratings.

Turkey v Portugal AS Player Ratings

O Jogo player ratings Turkiye 0-3 Portugal

Apart from Pepe, Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo also liked the performances of Nuno Mendes and Bernardo Silva- the trio got a 8/10 rating.

Turkey Portugal o Jogo Player ratings Euro 2024

Sabah Turkish newspaper player ratings for game v Portugal

No Turkiye player got more than 6 in Sabah’s player ratings, but several Portuguese players got a 8/10. Interestingly Cristiano Ronaldo was amongst them.

Turkey Portugal Sabah

Bild player ratings Turkey Portugal

German rating system (1 very good, 6 very bad)

Nobody got the best 1 rating, but Bernardo, Bruno Fernandes and Pepe all got a 2 rating.

Turkey Portugal 0-3 Player Ratings Bild

