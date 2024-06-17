European Newspaper Player Ratings Serbia vs England Euro 2024- L’Equipe, Bild, AS

Here are the Serbia v England player ratings from the big European newspapers- Bild (Germany), L’Equipe (France) and Diario AS (Spain). England won 1-0 in a game that produced very few chances.

L’Equipe paper player ratings Serbia vs England

Jude Bellingham was the highest rated player on either side in L’Equipe’s player ratings- he got a 7/10. The lowest rated English player was John Stones (3/10). Vlahovic and Gudelj on the Serbian side got a 3/10 from L’Equipe too.

Serbia vs England Player Ratings L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings Serbia England 0-1

The Spanish newspaper chose not to give Vlahovic a rating for this game- deeming his performance not worthy of a rating. The only Serbian player to get more than a single star was Pavlovic. On the English side, Bellingham got three stars while Guehi, Rice and Saka got two stars each, with the rest getting a single star.

srb eng diario as

Bild player ratings Serbia v England Euro 2024 Group Stage

(German rating system- 1 very good, 6 very bad)

No 1’s and 2’s for any of the Serbian players from Bild- an indication of how poorly they played in the German paper’s eyes. Kostic was Serbia’s worst player for Bild- he got a 5.

On the England side, Bild were impressed with Bellingham (1) and Walker and Saka. They thought Foden and Alexander Arnold were poor (4 for both of them)

Serbia England Player Ratings Bild

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment