European Newspaper Player Ratings Serbia vs England Euro 2024- L’Equipe, Bild, AS

Here are the Serbia v England player ratings from the big European newspapers- Bild (Germany), L’Equipe (France) and Diario AS (Spain). England won 1-0 in a game that produced very few chances.

L’Equipe paper player ratings Serbia vs England

Jude Bellingham was the highest rated player on either side in L’Equipe’s player ratings- he got a 7/10. The lowest rated English player was John Stones (3/10). Vlahovic and Gudelj on the Serbian side got a 3/10 from L’Equipe too.

Diario AS player ratings Serbia England 0-1

The Spanish newspaper chose not to give Vlahovic a rating for this game- deeming his performance not worthy of a rating. The only Serbian player to get more than a single star was Pavlovic. On the English side, Bellingham got three stars while Guehi, Rice and Saka got two stars each, with the rest getting a single star.

Bild player ratings Serbia v England Euro 2024 Group Stage

(German rating system- 1 very good, 6 very bad)

No 1’s and 2’s for any of the Serbian players from Bild- an indication of how poorly they played in the German paper’s eyes. Kostic was Serbia’s worst player for Bild- he got a 5.

On the England side, Bild were impressed with Bellingham (1) and Walker and Saka. They thought Foden and Alexander Arnold were poor (4 for both of them)