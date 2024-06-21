L’Equipe Bild Marca Player Ratings Denmark vs England Euro 2024- European Newspaper overview

Here is a look at the Denmark vs England player ratings from the big European sports newspapers. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. We’ve got player ratings from French, German and Spanish newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings Denmark v England 1-1 Euro 2024

No England player got above 6/10 in L’Equipe’s player ratings, with the worst ratings (4/10) reserved for Trent Alexander Arnold, Jude Bellingham and manager Gareth Southgate.

Rasmus Hojlund got a 4/10 but Spurs medio Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got a 7/10, as did Danish goal scorer Morten Hjulmand.

Marca player ratings Denmark 1-1 England Group Stage

Three players weren’t deemed worthy of a player rating by Marca- Kristiansen on the Danish side and Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice on the England side.

No England player got more than one star from this Spanish newspaper while four Danes got two stars.

Diario AS player ratings Denmark-England 1-1

Kristiansen was again not deemed worthy of a player rating in Diario AS, but in comparison to Marca, they felt some England players fared decently, with Walker, Guehi and Foden all earning two stars.

Bild player ratings Denmark vs England

Finally, on to German newspaper Bild (remember that 1 is very good, 6 is very bad in this system)

Bild had Marc Guehi as the best England player against Denmark. They also thought referee Soares Dias had a good game, giving him a 2 for his performance.