xG Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Attendance 49,528 | Expected Goals Possession Shots Stats

Here is the look at the Spain vs Italy expected goals (xG) stats from their game on 20 June, 2024 (official crowd attendance of 49,528).

Only four shots for Italy in the entire game– the first of which came through Chiesa in the 45th minute. Their other shots came in the 74th, 86th and 90+7th minutes.

xG Spain 1.49-0.16 Italy shots map (Actual score ESP 1-0 ITA)

1-0 Calafiori own goal (no xG for an own goal)

Apart from the own goal, Spain’s best chances on xG went to Williams (10th minute header), Pedri (52nd minute) and Ayoze Perez at the end.

Spain vs Italy 1-0 Match Stats for comparison

(Spain stats on left; Italia on right)