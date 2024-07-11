Saka, Rice, Refeee Zwayer & others- L’Equipe Bild Marca Newspaper Player Ratings England v Holland Euro 2024

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings for England vs Netherlands. The Three Lions edged this clash 2-1 and we have ratings from French, German as well as Spanish papers (England will meet Spain in the final).

L’Equipe player ratings for England vs Netherlands

The French paper thought Arsenal midfielder Rice had a rare off-day (he was dispossessed for the Simons goal), and gave him a 5. Saka got a 6, while Real Madrid star Bellingham was given a 3.

L’Equipe was also unhappy with the performance of referee Felix Zwayer, giving him a 4/10 ref rating.

Bild player ratings Netherlands 1-2 England

(Note German rating system; 1 very good, 6 very bad)

Xavi Simons was the only player on either side to get a 2- no one got the best 1 rating. It was a pretty average game by Bild’s standards, as demonstrated by the number of 3’s and 4’s in terms of player ratings that they gave both sides.

Marca player ratings NED 1 ENG 2

Rice got a single star here from the Spanish newspaper; while Saka managed two stars. The only player with three stars on either side was supersub Ollie Watkins, whose goal sent England through.

Like L’Equipe, Marca were also not impressed with Zwayer’s refereeing performance, giving him a 1 star.

Diario AS player ratings England Netherlands

A bunch of one-star ratings for both sets of players from Diario AS, with some two stars thrown in. Nobody got 3 stars.