Saliba stars- L’Equipe Bild AS Newspaper Player Ratings for France vs Belgium Euro 2024

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Belgium from the big European sports newspapers. We’ve got player ratings from French, German and Spanish papers. (also see xG stats for France v Belgium Euro 2024)

L’Equipe player ratings France 1-0 Belgium

French newspaper L’Equipe was very impressed with the performance of Arsenal defender William Saliba, giving him a 8/10 for his performance- the highest on either side.

Marcus Thuram and Antoine Griezmann got a 3/10 rating for their performance, as did Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Both managers- Deschamps and Martinez, were given a 4/10 manager rating.

Nice Matin paper player ratings France Belgium 1-0

Nice Matin were disappointed with the performance of France’s forwards but praised the backline. They didn’t think the match was of any great quality though, and also thought the referee was poor.

Bild player ratings FRA BEL

(Note German rating system 6 very bad, 1 very good)

Saliba received the highest possible rating under the German system from local paper Bild for his performance against Belgium (1). Lukaku got a 4, while Man City medio De Bruyne fared marginally better with a 3 in Bild’s eyes.

Diario AS player ratings France 1 Belgium 0 Ro16

Finally onto Spanish paper Diario AS and they gave two French players three stars- Saliba and goalkeeper Maignan. Marcus Thuram was deemed not worthy of a rating. Own goal scorer Vertonghen was the only Belgian player who got more than one star.