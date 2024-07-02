Transfer target GK Diogo Costa Shines- O Jogo L’Equipe Player Ratings Portugal vs Slovenia Euro 2024

Here is a look at the player ratings for Portugal vs Slovenia (Euro 2024 Round of 16) from the big European sports papers. We’ve got player ratings from Portuguese, French, German, Spanish and Slovenian newspapers below.

O Jogo player ratings Portugal v Slovenia

Portuguese sports paper gave goalkeeper Diogo Costa a 10/10 for his performance here. The Porto keeper, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks, saved all three penalties in the shootout to help the Selecao move into the quarterfinals.

O Jogo was also unhappy with the performance of veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, giving them both a 4/10.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal-Slovenia Round of 16

The French sports newspaper gave Costa a 9/10 for his performance. Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes were both 3/10 in their books, while Bernardo Silva got a 4/10.

Dnvenik Slovenian paper player ratings POR SVN

The Slovenian newspaper also recognised Costa’s efforts, giving him a 9/10. His opposite number Oblak fared well too.

Bild player ratings Portugal 0 Slovenia 0

(Note- German rating system- 1 very good 6 very bad)

German paper Bild bizarrely thought Costa only deserved a 4, although they did give Oblak a 1

Diario AS player ratings Portugal Slovenia

Three stars for both goalkeepers, and more Slovenian players got two stars compared to the Portuguese ones.