How did transfer target Kadioglu, VVD & others fare? Newspaper player ratings Netherlands vs Turkey Euro 2024

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings for Holland vs Turkey (Attendance of 70,091 in Berlin). We’ve got player ratings from Turkish, German, French and Spanish newspapers below.

Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has been heavily linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea in this summer transfer window, more so the former.

Turkiye newspaper player ratings for Holland vs Turkey

Kadioglu got a 7 from the Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper for his performance. They were unimpressed with Bergwijn and Ake, giving the duo a 4 and a 5 respectively.

Diario AS player ratings Netherlands-Turkiye 2-1

Kadioglu got two stars for his performance from Spanish paper Diario AS.The only players on either side to get three stars were Dutch goalkeeper Verbruggen & Arda Guler.

L’Equipe player ratings Netherlands v Turkey Euro Quarterfinal

French paper L’Equipe, known for their notoriously tough ratings, gave Ferdi a 5 here. Mert Muldur on the other flank got a 3/10 from them. The highest rated player on either side was Dutch centre-back De Vrij, who was given a 8/10 player rating here. Virgil van Dijk got a 6 here, while Cody Gakpo was given a 5.

Bild player ratings Holland 2-1 Turkey

Note- German rating system; 1 very good, 6 very bad

Finally onto German paper Bild, who gave Kadioglu a 3. The worst Dutch players according to them were Xavi Simons and Bergwijn (both 5), while VVD was one of several players to get a 2. Nobody got the best 1 rating though.