xG England vs Switzerland Attendance 46,907 | Expected Goals Stats Saka Possession Shots

Here is a look at the England vs Switzerland xG (expected goals) stats from their Euro 2024 quarterfinal. England prevailed 5-4 on penalties in front of a 46,907 strong crowd in Dusseldorf.

xG England 0.68-1.53 Switzerland shots map (Actual score ENG 1-1 SUI)

1-0 Breel Embolo goal vs England xG 0.90 (empty net, poked home)

1-1 Bukayo Saka goal vs Switzerland xG 0.04 (long range effort)

Total shots- England 13, Switzerland 11

Shots distribution

First half: England 5-2 Switzerland

Second half: England 4-6 Switzerland

AET 1 Half: England 4-0 Switzerland

AET 2 Half: England 0-3 Switzerland

8 of England’s 13 shots in the game were blocked by Swiss players.

England’s first shot in the game came in the 14th minute (Declan Rice blocked xG 0.06)

Saka had the most shots for England (3), followed by Rice, Mainoo, Kane and Bellingham (2 shots each) and 1 each for Eze and Foden.

Time of England’s shots vs Switzerland

Rice 14′

Mainoo 16′

Kane 22′

Saka 43′

Mainoo 45′

Saka 47′

Saka 80′ (goal)

Kane 83′

Eze 88′

Rice 95′

Foden 101′

Bellingham 102′ (two shots- one blocked, one saved)

As you can see, there was no shot for England between Saka’s 47th minute effort and his 80th minute goal.

Another game where England’s xG was below 1. The Swiss didn’t create too many big xG chances either- theirs was primarily down to the Embolo goal.

England vs Switzerland 1-1 Match Stats for comparison

(England stats on left; Swiss on right)

England edge possession, shots & passes, as can be seen below.