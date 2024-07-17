Saliba, Cucurella, Walker in Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament (all Premier League based back four)

The official Euro 2024 team of the tournament has been announced by governing body UEFA, and not surprisingly, is dominated by champions Spain, with six of the eleven players coming from La Furia Roja.

Spain went 7/7 to win the tournament and dominate the attacking part of this TOTM- the midfield troika (Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Rodri) is all Spanish, as are two of the top three upfront (Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal). Olmo was not originally in the Spanish starting XI, but came into it after Pedri suffered a tournament ending injury following a Kroos tackle in their last eight clash against Germany.

Interestingly, the back four of this TOTM all play in the Premier League- left back Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), centre backs William Saliba (Arsenal) & Manuel Akanji (Man City) and right back Kyle Walker (also MCFC).

Akanji and Musiala are the only two non-semifinalists in this TOTM. There is however no Dutch player in this XI.

UEFA Euro 2024 team of the tournament (with club names and nationality)

Goalkeeper– Maignan (FRA/AC Milan/Serie A)

Defenders– Cucurella (ESP/Chelsea), Saliba (FRA/Arsenal), Akanji (SUI/Man City) and Walker (ENG/Man City)- all Premier League

Midfielders– Ruiz (ESP/PSG/Ligue 1), Olmo (ESP/Leipzig/Bundesliga) and Rodri (ESP/Man City/Premier League)

Forwards– Williams (ESP/Athletic Bilbao/La Liga), Musiala (GER/Bayern/Bundesliga) & Yamal (ESP/Barcelona/La Liga)

UEFA TOTM Euro 2024 distribution by club & league

Premier League Cucurella, Saliba, Akanji, Walker (5)

La Liga Williams, Yamal (2)

Bundesliga Olmo, Musiala (2)

Serie A Maignan (1)

Ligue 1 Ruiz (1)

The MOTM winners list at Euro 2024 was also dominated by Man City and the Premier League.