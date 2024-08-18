Pundit Predictions for Chelsea vs Man City- What do Lawro, Sutton, Merson & others think?

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet this evening in what is the most widely anticipated game of the opening weekend of the new 24/25 Premier League season.

The Blues have a new manager in Enzo Maresca and have heavily invested in the transfer market to strengthen their squad. Pep Guardiola’s side are the reigning champions, and the corresponding fixture between the two sides last season (a 4-4 draw) was one of the best games in the league in 23/24.

Here are the pundit predictions for this GW 1 clash.

Chris Sutton: Chelsea 1-2 Man City

BBC pundit Sutton says he has “no idea what to expect from Chelsea” and adds that he doesn’t know whether their priority is to build a team to win trophies, or there’s “some other strategy” going on.

Reckons Cole Palmer will be influential, but City will find a way to emerge triumphant.

Sutton’s celebrity opponent for Week 1- Liam Fray (Courteeners) reckons City will win 2-0.

Mark Lawrenson: Chelsea 1-1 Man City

Lawro thinks “Man City don’t start well” and says Enzo Maresca’s previous experience of working under Pep Guardiola will help the Blues. He has gone for a 1-1 draw

Paul Merson: Chelsea 1-1 Man City

Like Lawro, Merson reckons it’s better to face City at the start of the season. Adds that Chelsea have “a problem of plenty” but thinks they can get a draw at home against the defending champions.

And while he’s not quite a “pundit”, Ed Sheeran reckons MCFC will win this one despite Chelsea “having a strong squad”.