List of Man of the Match Winners at Euro 2024- Premier League based players to win MOTM awards

Here is a look at the list of Man of the Match winners for every game at Euro 2024, their nationality and the club/league they were representing. Player clubs are the clubs they were contracted to when the tournament squads were announced.

12 POTM Awards at Euro 2024 have been won by Premier League based players (club breakup below)

Man City (5)– De Bruyne*2, Akanji, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

Liverpool (2)– Cody Gakpo*2

Man Utd (2)– Christian Eriksen*2

Arsenal (1)– Bukayo Saka

Aston Villa (1)– Ollie Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur (1)– Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Chelsea are the only big six EPL club not to have a MOTM winner at Euro 2024.

Distribution by League (MOTM Winners at Euro 2024)

English Premier League 12

Spanish La Liga 11

German Bundesliga 9

Italian Serie A 6

Saudi Pro League 4

French Ligue 1 3

Primeira Liga, Greek Super League, Prva Liga, Turkish Super Lig, Ukrainian League all 1 each

Semi final Man of the Match Euro 2024

Spain 2-1 France MOTM Lamine Yamal (ESP/Barcelona/La Liga)

Netherlands 1-2 England MOTM Ollie Watkins (ENG/Aston Villa/Premier League)

Quarter finals MOTM Winners European Championships 2024

Spain 2-1 Germany MOTM Dani Olmo (ESP/Leipzig/Bundesliga)

Portugal 0-0 France MOTM Ousmane Dembele (FRA/PSG/Ligue 1)

England 1-1 Switzerland MOTM Bukayo Saka (ENG/Arsenal/Premier League)

Netherlands 2-1 Turkey MOTM Stefan de Vrij (NED/Inter Milan/Serie A)

Round of 16 Man of the Match Winners Euro 2024

Switzerland 2-0 Italy MOTM Ruben Vargas (SUI/Augsburg/Bundesliga)

Germany 2-0 Denmark MOTM Antonio Rudiger (GER/Real Madrid/La Liga)

England 2-1 Slovakia MOTM Jude Bellingham (ENG/Real Madrid/La Liga)

Spain 4-1 Georgia MOTM Rodri (ESP/Man City/Premier League)

France 1-0 Belgium MOTM Jules Kounde (FRA/Barcelona/La Liga)

Portugal 0-0 Slovenia MOTM Diogo Costa (POR/Porto/Primeira Liga)

Romania 0-3 Netherlands MOTM Cody Gakpo (NED/Liverpool/Premier League)

Austria 1-2 Turkey MOTM Merih Demiral (TUR/Al-Ahli/Saudi Pro League)

Euro 2024 Group A Man of the Match winners (Player Nationality/Club Name/Club League)

Germany 5-1 Scotland MOTM Jamal Musiala (GER/Bayern Munich/Bundesliga)

Hungary 1-3 Switzerland MOTM Granit Xhaka (SUI/Bayer Leverkusen/Bundesliga)

Germany 2-0 Hungary MOTM Ilkay Gundogan (GER/Barcelona/La Liga)

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland MOTM Manuel Akanji (SUI/Man City/Premier League)

Switzerland 1-1 Germany MOTM Granit Xhaka (SUI/Bayer Leverkusen/Bundesliga)

Scotland 0-1 Hungary MOTM Rolland Salai (HUN/Freiburg/Bundesliga)

Euro 2024 Group B Man of the Match winners (Player Nationality/Club Name/Club League)

Spain 3-0 Croatia MOTM Fabian Ruiz (ESP/Paris SG/Ligue 1)

Italy 2-1 Albania MOTM Federico Chiesa (ITA/Juventus/Serie A)

Croatia 2-2 Albania MOTM Andrej Kramaric (CRO/Hoffenheim/Bundesliga)

Spain 1-0 Italy MOTM Nico Williams (ESP/Athletic Bilbao/La Liga)

Albania 0-1 Spain MOTM Ferran Torres (ESP/Barcelona/La Liga)

Croatia 1-1 Italy MOTM Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid/La Liga)

Euro 2024 Group C MOTM List (Player Nationality/Club Name/Club League)

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark MOTM Christian Eriksen (DEN/Man Utd/Premier League)

Serbia 0-1 England MOTM Jude Bellingham (ENG/Real Madrid/La Liga)

Slovenia 1-1 Serbia MOTM Zan Karnicnik (SLO/Celje/Prva Liga)

Denmark 1-1 England MOTM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (DEN/Tottenham/Premier League)

England 0-0 Slovenia MOTM Adam Gnezda Cerin (SLO/Panathinaikos/Super League)

Denmark 0-0 England MOTM Christian Eriksen (DEN/Man Utd/Premier League)

Euro 2024 Group D POTM List (Player Nationality/Club Name/Club League)

Poland 1-2 Netherlands MOTM Cody Gakpo (NED/Liverpool/Premier League)

Austria 0-1 France MOTM Ngolo Kante (FRA/Al-Ittihad/Saudi Pro League)

Poland 1-3 Austria MOTM Christoph Baumgartner (AUT/Leipzig/Bundesliga)

Netherlands 0-0 France MOTM Ngolo Kante (FRA/Al-Ittihad/Saudi Pro League)

Netherlands 2-3 Austria MOTM Marcel Sabitzer (AUT/Dortmund/Bundesliga)

France 1-1 Poland MOTM Lukasz Skorupski (POL/Bologna/Serie A)

Euro 2024 Group E POTM List (Player Nationality/Club Name/Club League)

Romania 3-0 Ukraine MOTM Nicolae Stanciu (ROM/Damac/Saudi Pro League)

Belgium 0-1 Slovakia MOTM Stanislav Lobotka (SLO/Bologna/Serie A)

Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine MOTM Mykola Shaparenko (UKR/Dynamo Kyiv/UPL)

Belgium 2-0 Romania MOTM Kevin de Bruyne (BEL/Man City/Premier League)

Slovakia 1-1 Romania MOTM Stanislav Lobotka (SLO/Bologna/Serie A)

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium MOTM Kevin de Bruyne (BEL/Man City/Premier League)

Euro 2024 Group F POTM List (Player Nationality/Club Name/Club League)

Turkey 3-1 Georgia MOTM Arda Guler (TUR/Real Madrid/La Liga)

Portugal 2-1 Czechia MOTM Vitinha (POR/Paris SG/Ligue 1)

Georgia 1-1 Czechia MOTM Giorgi Mamardashvili (GEO/Valencia/La Liga)

Turkey 0-3 Portugal MOTM Bernardo Silva (POR/Man City/Premier League)

Georgia 2-0 Portugal MOTM Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO/Napoli/Serie A)

Czechia 1-2 Turkiye MOTM Baris Alper Yilmaz (TUR/Galatasaray/Super Lig)