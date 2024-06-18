Arsenal’s first game of the 2024-25 season announced | How have AFC fared on opening day under Arteta?

Arsenal’s first game of the 24/25 Premier League season has been announced, and it’s a fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

It is also the first time Arsenal and Wolves will be meeting on the opening day of the top flight season in the modern Premier League era (1992 till date)

Arsenal results on opening weekend of PL season under Arteta as manager (W3, L1 so far)

2020/21- Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

2021/22- Brentford 2-0 Arsenal

2022/23- Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

2023/24- Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

2024/25- Arsenal v Wolves (?)

Three wins in the first fixture of the season under Arteta (Fulham, Palace and Forest) and one defeat (away at Brentford in 2021).

Here is a look at Arsenal’s record on the opening day of all Premier League seasons so far.

After Wolves, Arsenal face Aston Villa, and fans will be aware that AVFC beat the Gunners home and away last season– two of Arsenal’s five league defeats in 23/24 came at the hands of Unai Emery’s side.

August concludes with a fixture at home against Brighton & September starts with two very tricky fixtures- away at Spurs followed by another away game against Man City. The month ends with a home fixture against newly promoted Leicester City.

Whom are Arsenal’s rivals playing on the opening day of the 2024/2025 season?

Manchester United are at home to Fulham while Liverpool are away at Ipswich. Chelsea and Man City will lock horns in what is the game of the weekend, while Spurs will travel to Leicester.