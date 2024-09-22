Man City vs Arsenal 2024 Standings | PL Table after GW5 24-25 season (after MCI 2-2 AFC game)

Here is a look at the Premier League table after 5 games (after Man City v Arsenal in GW5 on 22 September, 2024). City saw their 100% record broken in this game week, with Arsenal seconds away from claiming a famous away victory after playing a full half with ten men following the dismissal of Leandro Trossard. However John Stones scored a last gasp equaliser- City had a whopping 28 shots in the second half and finally got the goal they so desperately wanted.

Premier League standings after Manchester City vs Arsenal September 2024

The gap between City and Liverpool at the top of the table is now just a single point.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, who had a horror start to the season, seem to have hit their straps and are now only a point behind Arsenal. Chelsea were the only team to win away from home in Week 5- they comfortably beat West Ham United 3-0 at the London Stadium, with Nicolas Jackson starring for the Blues.

The City v Arsenal game also saw Erling Haaland hit a landmark- he scored his 100th goal in MCFC colours to give them the lead. Arsenal hit back through goals from Calafiori and Gabriel and looked to have done enough to secure all three points before Stones scored deep into second-half stoppage time.