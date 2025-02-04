Premier League Table after Arsenal 5-1 Man City | EPL Standings after Week 24 (2024-2025 season)

Here is a look at the Premier League table as it stood after Round 24 in the current 2024/25 season. Defending champions Manchester City were hammered 5-1 by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates and that took the Citizens out of the top four, with Chelsea taking their place following a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over London rivals West Ham.

Enzo Maresca’s CFC were the biggest gainers in Round 24- they won when all their immediate rivals- the likes of City, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, all lost.

PL standings after MD24 ( after Arsenal vs Man City 5-1 game in 2024/25 season)

Nottingham Forest also made a statement of sorts by thumping Brighton 7-0, practically doubling their goal difference (+6 to +13) in the process.

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone after beating Aston Villa 2-0, with Leicester City taking WWFC’s place in the bottom 3 after they were beaten 4-0 by David Moyes’ Everton.

PL match results for Round 24

Everton are now nine points clear of the relegation zone and also have a game in hand, giving them some much needed breathing space in the bottom half of the log.

Southampton also claimed victory over Ipswich- only their second win of the whole league season so far.

There was a pretty even split of home and away victories in this Premier League game week, with five home teams & five away teams winning.