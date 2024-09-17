Tottenham vs Arsenal 2024 Standings- PL table after North London derby (Week 4 2024-25) & first LFC loss of season

Here is a look at the Premier League table after GW4 (the standings after Spurs v Arsenal) in the 24/25 season (after Week 4). This match week had the North London derby, which was won 1-0 by Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season in this round, also conceding their first goal in the process. Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over the Reds took them to 7th in the table.

Man City remained the only unbeaten team with a 100% record after matchday 4.

Here is how the table looked after GW3 of 2024/25– as you can see, the bottom six here (after Week 4) remain the same. Wolves, Southampton and Everton form the bottom three, and Saints and EFC both remain winless.

Interestingly, Spurs were fourth in 2023-24 after the first NLD of last season. This season, they’re currently 13th after that fixture.

Brentford’s defeat to defending champions City saw them drop to 9th in the log.

Manchester United and Chelsea’s wins on the road (v Southampton and Bournemouth respectively) saw the duo move from the bottom half of the table to the top half. United were 14th after GW3, and are 10th now while CFC jumped from 11th to 8th.

Premier League results for games played in Week 4 of 2024-2025 season