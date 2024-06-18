European Newspaper Player Ratings for Belgium vs Slovakia- Trossard, Lukaku, Doku, De Bruyne

Here are the European paper player ratings for Belgium v Slovakia following Les Diables Rouges’ shocking 1-0 loss in their opening game of Euro 2024. We’ve got ratings from French, Belgian, German and Spanish newspapers here for the game.

L’Equipe player ratings Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

French newspaper L’Equipe gave both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku 3/10 ratings. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, on loan at Roma, fared marginally better in their eyes with a 4/10 while Kevin de Bruyne got a 6/10.

Het Nieuwsblad Belgian newspaper player ratings

Het Nieuwsblad was very disappointed with Trossard’s performance giving him a 4/10. Lukaku and Doku both got a 5/10 while KdB was again given a 6 here.

Diario AS Spanish player ratings for Belgium vs Slovakia 0-1

AS thought both Lukaku and Doku’s performances didn’t warrant a rating at all! De Bruyne and Trossard got a single star here; Casteels and Carrasco got 2 stars, but no one got 3 stars (four Slovakian players got that rating)

Bild paper ratings for Belgium-Slovakia 0-1

On to German paper Bild, and in this rating system, 6 is very bad, and 1 is very good.

The troika of Lukaku, Doku and Trossard got a 5 rating here- just one below the worst possible mark. De Bruyne got a 3 here. Bild thought Lobotka and Duda were the best players on the pitch