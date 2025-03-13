Arsenal vs PSV 2-2 European Newspaper Player Ratings 2025 UCL Round of 16 Second Leg

Here is a look at how some of the big European sports newspapers rated both Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven’s players following the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium (Attendance 59,410). Arsenal took the lead twice, but PSV equalised both times as the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Gunners progressing 9-3 on aggregate thanks to their 7-1 win last week.

Arsenal’s next game is against Chelsea at the Emirates.

Arsenal 2 (Zinchenko 6, Rice 37)

PSV 2 (Perisic 18, Driouech 70)

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs PSV 2-2 Champions League 2025

French newspaper L’Equipe thought the two teams were pretty evenly matched on the day, giving both of them the same team rating. They weren’t very impressed with the performances of Tierney and Merino though- the duo got a 4/10 rating, the lowest among the starting Arsenal players.

On the PSV side, LB Tyrell Malacia (on loan from Manchester United), also got a 4/10, as did midfielder Schouten.

L’Equipe thought Peter Bosz was slightly better than his counterpart Mikel Arteta.

The only player on either side get more than 6 was PSV goalkeeper Benitez with a 7/10 rating.

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings Arsenal 2 PSV Eindhoven 2 CL

No real standout player on either team for Italian paper GDS, with most ratings hovering around the 6 mark.

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, with the latter having edged out neighbours Atleti on penalties.