L’Equipe Gazzetta Player Ratings PSV vs Arsenal 1-7 Champions League 2025

Here is a look at the player ratings for PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (Round of 16 First Leg UCL March 4 2025) from the big European newspapers following the Gunners’ stunning 7-1 triumph.

PSV 1 (Lang pen)

Arsenal 7 (Timer, Nwaneri, Merino, Odegaard*2, Trossard, Calafiori)

L’Equipe player ratings PSV vs Arsenal 2025 1-7

L’Equipe, as you’d expect, reserved some pretty harsh ratings for PSV Eindhoven, giving them a team rating of 2.4/10. Left back Tyrell Malacia, on loan at PSV from Man United, was one of several starters to be given a 2/10 player rating by the French paper.

On the Arsenal side, goal scorers Odegaard, Nwaneri and Trossard all got a 8/10 rating, as did Declan Rice. No Gunners player got more than 8/10 from L’Equipe, who also thought Mikel Arteta (manager rating 8) completely eclipsed his opposite number Peter Bosz (2/10)

L’Equipe were also not very pleased with referee Manzano’s performance, giving him a 4/10 ref rating.

Gazzetta dello Sport PSV 1-7 Arsenal Champions League Player Ratings

The Italian newspaper thought Norwegian midfielder Odegaard was the best Arsenal player against PSV, giving him a 8.5/10 rating. Arteta got an even better manager rating (9/10)

On the PSV side, the troika of Lang, De Jong & Perisic were given a 4.5/10 by GDS, but no PSV player managed more than that.

PSV actually had more possession (53%) in this game despite losing 7-1!

Arsenal’s next game is against Man United this weekend.