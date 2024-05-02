Sancho, Mbappe, Dembele- European Newspaper Player Ratings for BVB vs Paris SG (SF First Leg UCL 2024)

Here are the player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris SG (Champions League SF first leg) from the likes of Bild, L’Equipe and Marca following the former’s 1-0 win at the Westfalenstadion.

Bild player ratings BVB vs Paris SG

(Note- 1 very good, 6 very bad in the German rating system)

German paper Bild had the best ratings reserved for Jadon Sancho and Dortmund coach Terzic (both got a 1). Mostly 3’s and 4’s for PSG, including Mbappe (a 4 rating)

Dortmund vs PSG 2024 Player Ratings Bild

L’Equipe player rating Dortmund 1-0 PSG

A 2/10 player rating for Nuno Mendes, who French newspaper L’Equipe thought was PSG’s worst player on the evening. Barcola and Dembele with a 3/10 while Mbappe got a 4/10.

Dortmund 1-0 Paris 2024 UCL Player Ratings L'Equipe

Marca player ratings Borussia Dortmund-Paris

Spanish paper Marca thought Adeyemi and Sancho were the best BVB players, giving them both 3 stars.

BVB Paris 2024 Player Ratings Marca

