Sancho, Mbappe, Dembele- European Newspaper Player Ratings for BVB vs Paris SG (SF First Leg UCL 2024)

Here are the player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris SG (Champions League SF first leg) from the likes of Bild, L’Equipe and Marca following the former’s 1-0 win at the Westfalenstadion.

Bild player ratings BVB vs Paris SG

(Note- 1 very good, 6 very bad in the German rating system)

German paper Bild had the best ratings reserved for Jadon Sancho and Dortmund coach Terzic (both got a 1). Mostly 3’s and 4’s for PSG, including Mbappe (a 4 rating)

L’Equipe player rating Dortmund 1-0 PSG

A 2/10 player rating for Nuno Mendes, who French newspaper L’Equipe thought was PSG’s worst player on the evening. Barcola and Dembele with a 3/10 while Mbappe got a 4/10.

Marca player ratings Borussia Dortmund-Paris

Spanish paper Marca thought Adeyemi and Sancho were the best BVB players, giving them both 3 stars.