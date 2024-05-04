Extended Full EFL Championship Table 2023-2024 Season | Final Standings (Home & Away Games Log)

Here is a look at the final EFL Championship table at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Automatically promoted: Leicester, Ipswich

Promotion playoffs: Leeds, Southampton, West Brom, Norwich

Relegated: Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham United

As you can see, Birmingham City had excellent home form, but were relegated because of their shocking away form.

Also check out the EFL Championship table at Christmas 2023– Hull were in the playoffs then, but failed to qualify, and QPR and Sheffield Wednesday managed to avoid relegation after being in the drop zone at Xmas.

Final EFL Championship Standings for 2023-2024 season (combined log 46 games)

Only home games league table for EFL Championship 23/24

Only away games EFL Championship league table 2023/24

Best away form in the Championship in 2023/24?

Leicester City were the best away team, picking up 45 points from 23 games.

Worst away team in the 23/24 EFL Championship season?

Rotherham was the team with the worst away form (4 draws, 19 losses) in the 23-24 EFL Championship, followed by Birmingham (3 wins, 5 draws, 15 losses)