European Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich UCL First Leg April 9 2024

Here are the player ratings from the likes of Bild, L’Equipe and Marca for Arsenal vs Bayern in the Champions League. The game at the Emirates Stadium in London ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bild player ratings Arsenal vs Bayern UCL

Under the German rating system, Bild thought Saliba, Gabriel and Davies (5 rating) were the worst players and that Leroy Sane (1 rating) was the best.

L’Equipe player ratings AFC 2-2 FC Bayern

French paper L’Equipe interestingly didn’t think as highly as Bild about Sane, giving him a 6/10 rating.

Marca ratings for Arsenal vs Bayern Champions League

Marca thought Gabriel and Kiwior’s performances didn’t even merit a rating!