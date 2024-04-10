European Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich UCL First Leg April 9 2024

Click here for second leg player ratings FC Bayern vs Arsenal 1-0.

Here are the player ratings from the likes of Bild, L’Equipe and Marca for Arsenal vs Bayern in the Champions League. The game at the Emirates Stadium in London ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bild player ratings Arsenal vs Bayern UCL

Under the German rating system, Bild thought Saliba, Gabriel and Davies (5 rating) were the worst players and that Leroy Sane (1 rating) was the best.

Arsenal vs Bayern Bild Player Ratings 2024

L’Equipe player ratings AFC 2-2 FC Bayern

French paper L’Equipe interestingly didn’t think as highly as Bild about Sane, giving him a 6/10 rating.

Arsenal v Bayern L'Equipe player ratings 2024 UCL

Marca ratings for Arsenal vs Bayern Champions League

Marca thought Gabriel and Kiwior’s performances didn’t even merit a rating!

Arsenal Bayern Player Ratings Marca 2024

Leave a Comment