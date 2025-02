This Luke O’Nien vs Rodon incident (VIDEO BELOW) was a very controversial one towards the end of Leeds’ game against Sunderland, with LUFC fans feeling that O’Nien was guilty of handball and that they should’ve been awarded a penalty. The referee (Tim Robinson) chose not to award a spot kick though, and the game ended 0-0

Potential Sunderland handball incident vs Leeds 2024 (O’Nien vs Rodon)

Official YT Video, starts at point of O’Nien handball against Leeds