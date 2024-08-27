Madueke hat trick sees Chelsea overtake Arsenal in list of club players with most Premier League hat tricks

Noni Madueke’s hat trick against Wolves saw Chelsea overtake London rivals Arsenal in the list of players with most Premier League hat tricks. Chelsea now have 23 different players who have achieved the feat, with Arsenal closely behind at 22.

PL clubs with most hat tricks from different players (as of the 24/25 season)

Chelsea 23

Arsenal 22

Man City 16

Liverpool 16

Man Utd 14

If you’re wondering who the 23 Chelsea players are, here’s the full list of CFC EPL hat tricks so far

Gavin Peacock was the first Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat trick back in the 1995/96 season.

Hasselbaink, Drogba, Lampard, Hazard and Palmer have multiple EPL hat tricks in Chelsea colours.

1 Gavin Peacock (v Middlesbrough 1996)

2 Mark Hughes (v Leeds 1996)

3 Gianluca Vialli (v Barnsley 1997)

4 Gianfranco Zola (v Derby County 1997)

5 Tore Andre Flo (v Tottenham 1997)

6 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (v Coventry 2000, v Spurs 2002, v Wolves 2004)

7 Eidur Gudjohnsen (v Blackburn 2004)

8 Didier Drogba (v Watford 2006, v Wigan 2010, v WBA 2010)

9 Frank Lampard (v Derby County 2008, v Villa 2010, v Bolton 2011 )

10 Nicolas Anelka (v Sunderland 2008)

11 Salomon Kalou (v Stoke 2010)

12 Fernando Torres (v QPR 2012)

13 Samuel Eto’o (v Man Utd 2014)

14 Eden Hazard (v Newcastle 2014, v Cardiff 2018)

15 Andre Schurrle (v Fulham 2014)

16 Diego Costa (v Swansea 2014)

17 Alvaro Morata (v Stoke 2017)

18 Tammy Abraham (v Wolves 2019)

19 Christian Pulisic (v Burnley 2019)

20 Mason Mount (v Norwich 2021)

21 Nicolas Jackson (v Spurs 2023)

22 Cole Palmer (v Man Utd 2024, v Everton 2024)

23 Noni Madueke (v Wolves 2024)