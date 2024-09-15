xG Tottenham vs Arsenal NLD 2024 Attendance 61,645 | Expected Goals Stats THFC 0-1 AFC

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Spurs v Arsenal (official crowd attendance of 61,645 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) on 15 September, 2024. Arsenal won the game 1-0 thanks to Gabriel’s second half header.

Spurs’ best chance fell to Solanke in the first half, but he dithered and the chance was gone (low xG) by the time he took a shot.

Spurs had 15 shots to Arsenal’s 7, but both sides had similar shots on target numbers (Spurs 5; AFC 4)

64% of possession for Spurs in this game.

xG Tottenham 0.75-0.44 Arsenal shots map (Actual score THFC 0-1 AFC)

0-1 Gabriel header goal vs Spurs xG 0.13

Spurs v Arsenal 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

(THFC on left; AFC on right)

Strong defensive performance from Arsenal here in the NLD.

Arsenal did not have a single shot after the Gabriel goal in the 64th minute.